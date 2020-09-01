  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's father confronted by CBI in connection with drug angle; Latter took drugs himself: Report

Trouble awaits Rhea Chakraborty and her family as the CBI's radar is now on her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Read on for further details.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 09:35 pm
Rhea Chakraborty's father confronted by CBI in connection with drug angle; Latter took drugs himself: ReportRhea Chakraborty's father confronted by CBI in connection with drug angle; Latter took drugs himself: Report
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Apart from CBI and ED, the NCB also joined the probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. All of this happened after ED shared certain recovered WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and few others with the other two agencies. These conversations reportedly pointed towards a possible drugs conspiracy in connection with the case. Post that, numerous angles emerged and the NCB recently nabbed a few drug peddlers whose revelations are nothing less shocking.

For the unversed, these drug peddlers have a possible link with Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. One of them has reportedly also admitted to have known the latter. Amidst all of this, another shocking report about the CBI confronting the duo's father Indrajit Chakraborty has come out. According to a report by Times Now, he not only used drugs himself but also knew about the habits of his children. According to a recovered WhatsApp conversation, Showik had sent a text to a drug supplier asking for some narcotics as his father asked for the same. 

Earlier in her interviews, Rhea Chakraborty denied about being involved in the conversations involving drugs. However, as per the latest reports, the actress admitted to have been involved in the drug chats during her CBI interrogation. Not only the actress but many other people have been under the radar after the recovery of the WhatsApp chats. Meanwhile, her father has now been summoned by the CBI again for the second round of investigation. 

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik in trouble as drug peddler names him while in NCB custody: Report

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement