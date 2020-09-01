Rhea Chakraborty's father confronted by CBI in connection with drug angle; Latter took drugs himself: Report

Trouble awaits Rhea Chakraborty and her family as the CBI's radar is now on her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Read on for further details.

Apart from CBI and ED, the NCB also joined the probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. All of this happened after ED shared certain recovered WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and few others with the other two agencies. These conversations reportedly pointed towards a possible drugs conspiracy in connection with the case. Post that, numerous angles emerged and the NCB recently nabbed a few drug peddlers whose revelations are nothing less shocking.

For the unversed, these drug peddlers have a possible link with Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. One of them has reportedly also admitted to have known the latter. Amidst all of this, another shocking report about the CBI confronting the duo's father Indrajit Chakraborty has come out. According to a report by Times Now, he not only used drugs himself but also knew about the habits of his children. According to a recovered WhatsApp conversation, Showik had sent a text to a drug supplier asking for some narcotics as his father asked for the same.

Earlier in her interviews, Rhea Chakraborty denied about being involved in the conversations involving drugs. However, as per the latest reports, the actress admitted to have been involved in the drug chats during her CBI interrogation. Not only the actress but many other people have been under the radar after the recovery of the WhatsApp chats. Meanwhile, her father has now been summoned by the CBI again for the second round of investigation.

Credits :Times Now

