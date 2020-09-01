Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty summoned for 2nd time for questioning by the CBI

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been called in for the second time for questioning by the CBI in relation to the ongoing SUshant Singh Rajput’s case.

This Just In: Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has reportedly been summoned tomorrow for a 2nd round of interrogation by CBI in connection about the ongoing SUshant Singh Rajput’s case.

In case you missed it, according to Mid-day a source from the CBI shared that the agency isn’t satisfied with the answers Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea gave to a few of their questions. The source also shared that the CBI wants to know more about the final hours leading up to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI source told Mid-day that Rhea was asked more than 50 questions. But, they want specific answers to two particular questions. They want to know if she broke up with Sushant on June 8. If yes, then what was the reason for their break-up. The CBI source shared that the officials aren’t happy with the answers the actress gave for both. Apart from that the CBI also wants to know why Rhea didn’t check up on the late actors’ health from June 8 to 14. She shared that Sushant had checked up on her through her brother Showik Chakraborty.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI says no proof found of murder; Reveal that they’re focusing on suicide angle

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×