Rhea Chakraborty's father issues a statement post son Showik's arrest; Says next is my daughter: Report

In a latest news update by India Today, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement after son Showik was arrested. He says, "Congratulation India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind." This news update was shared by India Today on Twitter.

The statement by Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajpurt's house manager Samuel Miranda. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the late actor Sushant's death case with respect to the drugs angle. The news reports had previously stated how NCB has proof against Showik and the agency's official will be corroborating the same. The NCB's deputy director, KPS Malhotra also stated in his previous statements that the duo, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will be produced in court as per procedure.

The news reports further claimed that the duo will also undergo a medical test before they are presented at the court. The news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case also further state that actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested by the NCB.

