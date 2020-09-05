  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty's father issues a statement post son Showik's arrest; Says next is my daughter: Report

In a latest news update by India Today, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement after son Showik was arrested.
258510 reads Mumbai Updated: September 5, 2020 10:37 pm
In a latest news update by India Today, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement after son Showik was arrested. He says, "Congratulation India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind." This news update was shared by India Today on Twitter.

The statement by Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty comes after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajpurt's house manager Samuel Miranda. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the late actor Sushant's death case with respect to the drugs angle. The news reports had previously stated how NCB has proof against Showik and the agency's official will be corroborating the same. The NCB's deputy director, KPS Malhotra also stated in his previous statements that the duo, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda will be produced in court as per procedure.

The news reports further claimed that the duo will also undergo a medical test before they are presented at the court. The news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case also further state that actress Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput's staff Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested by the NCB.   

(ALSO READ: Sushant’s chat with his bank manager REVEAL he wanted to change credentials to minimise Rhea’s expenditure)

Credits :india today

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Omg! This is absurd, daughter is openly threatening all that if she gets arrested then she will not spare anyone involved and father is claiming to from a middle class family. Ok pls explain how a middle class family can afford a criminal lawyer fyi Indias top lawyer....

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

What about Shushant he was also from middle class family and what about his father who lost his son

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

There is one foul-mouthed, uneducated, low-class, woman from Team-Rhea who responds to all the posts. Poor English, gives her away..

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

India arrested his son ? Seriously? What happened to saying no to drugs and living an honest life? How about regular people who have so much struggles but works hard each day instead of taking drugs and messing up life?

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Your daughter should have the basic manner to respect the family of someone she claimed to 'love', then Sushant would have been alive today. Is it okay that a family lost their son and brother for your daughter's greed and drug habits? She should not just be arrested, she should be in jail for life.

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

first you should not have let you daughter become the drug peddlar and escort that she became for the powerful..you reap what you sow

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

You brought it on yourself druggie..

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Father already knows Rhea is guilty. Thanx indrajit for making way for justice

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Showik pay’s for Sushant ! Very sad

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

does middle Class family allow their girls to stay in live in relationship n spend thousands of rupees on make up n above all this send their kids for free to Europe tour sir I doubt plz think over it

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

All family should be arrested,

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Indrajit chakraborty you didn’t issue a statement of condolence and justice for sushant Singh. A family lost their son. Now feel a fraction of the pain they have endured. You should have brought up your kids better.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Rhea , has skeletons in her cupboard. Watch this space !

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Your whole family were in it ...together you drugged Sushant ...

Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Rhea's greatest mistake was loving sushant and sticking with him through his mental health problem and family drama. Even after being molested by his sister. He didn't deserve her. After admiring sushant in the 1st month of his death I now am disgusted with him. He was selfish and didn't show any gratitude towards her for all she had done. He didn't even take a bit of responsibility and left this world leaving her to be lynched by his sisters. May no one get a bf or husband like Sushant Singh Rajput in this world.

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Both kids are drug peddlers and destroyed don't know how many lives. But victim bechare yeh log hain!!

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Sushant was mentally unstable and he went the parveen babi way, now hopefully shweta didi, nangana ranaut and the barking dog arnab will follow suit. Tell us psycho mahesh buddha, do you see this coming?

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

What a shame! An army men's family getting into drugs n looting an innocent guy! #Karma #

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Repeat after me, Bully-Dawood is over

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Guys this is explosive, an insider has revealed that salman is fond of minor girls and boys since, he is involved in child-trafficking since many years so sushant wanted to expose him and he got killed, maybe that's why sandip was talking about Dubai, police found sooraj's mother on his call records, also there were two ambulances that day, there other body must have been a minor girl's body, disha and sushant's deaths are 100% connected, they wanted to expose them and they both got killed. Salman baba tu toh gaya, trust me your downfall is near just wait for it. Post the truth please

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

KARMA follow u

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Indrajit Chakraborty is correct. A middle class family of druggies, murderers and money launderers should be arrested. What is he cribbing about? He is a druggie himself and passed on the same to his children. India’s youth should be drug free.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

We are so sorry, just because of that drugge Sushant you and your family has to go through this. Cheap rajput family.

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Sir...please remove Jai Hind from your statement......fellow veteran

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

This old man needs to take a chill pill. Why bring up INDIA. Feel free to move to Bangladesh for justice !!! No one is stopping you.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

Wow what about u destroying Sushant?

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

They should have been arrested earlier...delay in justice...but not denied!!!

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

so rhea father has admitted that his daughter is going to be arrested as she ia total bitch now playing role of innocent

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Father is right . Just for harmless marijuana they have arrested Showik !! Surprising . All college students take marijuana 90%

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Ask rhea tai. What she has done

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Omg no wonder they are in this situation! No one is arrested without proof....proof is submitted n yet this victimised post ...

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Chickens are coming back to roost... You should have given better values to your wayward children but no! even you were stooging on SSR! Don't act holier than thou

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Next will be you and Rhea's dirty Buddha and other clients. This man is ridiculously sick, even after all the proven evidences he has the audacity to call his weird sicko family as "middle class family!" Don't know which middle class family in India or anywhere in the world do all these kind of horrible crimes??!!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Look at the devil speaking under the garb of "middle class family." How are u affording the filthy expensive lawyer in India Mr. Mansinde, Mr ?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Besharmi ki hadh hai, pathetic people..

Anonymous 1 hour ago

India did not do this to your family. Your family is responsible for this mess. India did not tell your family to get into drugs.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wtf is wrong with father

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wft

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Are they for real? India didn't arrest them, India asked for justice and agency found evidence. They poisened SSR in the name of love to expolit his money and fame and trying to act victims. What bullshit

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Anything BUT a middle class family, these Chaks!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This is so heartbreaking. A loser like sushant lived in his lala land with all his vices and died like a coward but everyone associated with him is living through hell.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Shane on u for calling Sushant a loser. What good did u do in your lifetime. Look at how much support he is getting even in death. U are still alive & u don't even have an ounce of suppprt.SHAME ON U

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Oh my god have some respect

Anonymous 1 hour ago

NOTHING wrong with being a self made clerk's self-made son. EVERYTHING wrong with being a family that encourages and participates in the drugging and mooching off such self made men.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

U r really an uneducated and dumb kind of person...always remember when there is smoke there is fire....it's all karma

Anonymous 1 hour ago

How much money Rhea gave you for doing PR activities.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sushant was a low life from an average family.His father was a clerk or somthg like that. He was a womanizer and trapped Rhea after dumping many GF's. If he wanted to smoke weed how is Rhea or her brother responsible? Cheap rajput family chee.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sushant was a low life from an average family.His father was a clerk or somthg like that. He was a womanizer and trapped Rhea after dumping many GF's. If he wanted to smoke weed how is Rhea or her brother responsible? Cheap rajput family chee.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

OMG!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

You idiot, look at evidence, you are out of your mind. You must be one of them, supporting drug addicted parasite family and their gang

