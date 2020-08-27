0
Rhea Chakraborty's father summoned by ED again, brother Showik arrives to record statement in CBI probe

Rhea Chakraborty's father has been summoned yet again in the money laundering probe that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating.
23635 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Rhea Chakraborty's father summoned by ED again, brother Showik arrives to record statement in CBI probe.

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been summoned yet again by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai to record his statement in the CBI probe. 

ANI tweeted, "#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, is at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. His statement is being recorded by CBI." 

This is a developing story. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

