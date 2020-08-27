Rhea Chakraborty's father summoned by ED again, brother Showik arrives to record statement in CBI probe

Rhea Chakraborty's father has been summoned yet again in the money laundering probe that the Enforcement Directorate is investigating.

Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty has been summoned yet again by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty also arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai to record his statement in the CBI probe.

ANI tweeted, "#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, is at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. His statement is being recorded by CBI."

#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: Indrajeet Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) again. pic.twitter.com/xLalgJQvFj — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

#SushantSingRajputDeathCase: Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, is at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai, where CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying. His statement is being recorded by CBI. — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

This is a developing story.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×