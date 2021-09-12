Rhea Chakraborty's glamourous all black attire is perfect for a Sunday night party; PIC

Rhea Chakraborty has grabbed a lot of attention ever since she has made a comeback in movies with the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. She is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about actresses in Bollywood who has managed to grab attention with her good looks and impressive acting. Although the diva went missing in action from social media for a long time, she became active yet again and keeps stunning all her fans and followers with stunning pictures of her. The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to post a stunning pic of her as she ups her fashion game in this one.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her dressed in all-black attire. She wore a black netted top and a black bralette inside. The actress paired it with black leather pants and a broad belt with a stylish buckle. She kept her hair open and had her hair falling on half her face in such a way that her face was covered. Rhea had her hands folded and one lifted one of her arms till her face as she looked down. The black and white picture added to the beauty of the picture. Sharing the picture, Rhea captioned the image as “PEACE OUT #narishakti”.