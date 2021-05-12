Rhea Chakraborty's heart is filled with pride to see everyone unite to fight COVID 19 in an uplifting message

Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her Instagram stories to pen a thought-provoking note talking about how the human race has got united against the deadly virus. Check out the post below.

B-Town celebrities have been doing their bit to spread positivity amid the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic. From sharing motivational quotes to reciting inspiring poems, celebrities have been sharing uplifting messages on social media. Now, Rhea Chakraborty has penned a thought-provoking note talking about how the human race has got united against the deadly virus. The actress also stated that her heart is filled with pride to see everyone standing together in this crisis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea shared a lengthy note that reads, “It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea,” followed by a heart emoji.

A few days ago, Rhea had lost her uncle, Col S Suresh Kumar, to Covid. She shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram and also urged everyone to stay safe.

Check out Rhea Chakraborty’s Instagram post below:

In terms of work, Rhea was last seen in a romantic drama titled Jalebi with Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi. She will next be seen in Rumi Jafry’s upcoming directorial Chehre. The mystery thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Siddhanth Kapoor, and .

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty mourns her uncle’s demise due to Coronavirus: Covid took you away, but your legacy continues

Credits :Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Share your comment ×