Rhea Chakraborty's heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput gets love from Ayushmann, Bhumi, Tiger and others
Exactly a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share happy pictures and a heartfelt note for the actor. The two, who were rumoured to be dating, were often snapped out and about in the city. Rhea was also seen at the Bandra Police station, days after the actor's demise.
On Tuesday, Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart.You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
The actress received a whole lot of love as her friends and Bollywood celebs left heart emojis and supportive messages for her in the comments section. Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar all commented with a heart emoji. Anusha Dandekar wrote, "I love you Rabbit and you are brave and beautiful and I know this was probably the hardest thing to write but I’m forever proud of you, you are all heart and soul. May you always know that you and you alone know your truth and your love story will be forever in your heart." Tahira Kashyap, Armaan Malik, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Daboo Ratnani among others also offered strength and support to Rhea.
Take a look:
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond