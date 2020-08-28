Rhea Chakraborty's interview was an attempt to influence the accused & witnesses, claims NCB

Rhea Chakraborty gave a few exclusive interviews on Thursday but it seems like they have backfired now. The NCB has reportedly objected to the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally came out and spoke in some exclusive interviews a day earlier. She not only tried to defend herself regarding certain allegations made against her but also tried to throw light on some unknown aspects. However, it seems like this did not go well with the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per the latest reports, the NCB sources have claimed that the actress tried to influence the accused and witnesses by doing the same.

Not only that, but the NCB has also said there were motives behind her interviews and that they will be under the scanner too. Reports also suggest that not only the NCB but the CBI will also look into them and analyze how they tried to influence the probe and the witnesses. While the CBI has already grilled the actress on Friday, there is high probability that the NCB will summon her too.

Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother Showik have been spotted stepping out of the DRDO guest house a little while back post hours of CBI interrogation. Reports also suggest that she is likely to be summoned again. What’s more shocking is that the actress headed to the Santacruz police station post which the police reportedly escorted them. If media reports are to be believed, she asked the police personnel for security.

