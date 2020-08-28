  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's interview was an attempt to influence the accused & witnesses, claims NCB

Rhea Chakraborty gave a few exclusive interviews on Thursday but it seems like they have backfired now. The NCB has reportedly objected to the same.
24620 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's interview was an attempt to influence the accused & witnesses, claims NCBRhea Chakraborty's interview was an attempt to influence the accused & witnesses, claims NCB
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally came out and spoke in some exclusive interviews a day earlier. She not only tried to defend herself regarding certain allegations made against her but also tried to throw light on some unknown aspects. However, it seems like this did not go well with the Narcotics Control Bureau. As per the latest reports, the NCB sources have claimed that the actress tried to influence the accused and witnesses by doing the same. 

Not only that, but the NCB has also said there were motives behind her interviews and that they will be under the scanner too. Reports also suggest that not only the NCB but the CBI will also look into them and analyze how they tried to influence the probe and the witnesses. While the CBI has already grilled the actress on Friday, there is high probability that the NCB will summon her too.

Meanwhile, Rhea and her brother Showik have been spotted stepping out of the DRDO guest house a little while back post hours of CBI interrogation. Reports also suggest that she is likely to be summoned again. What’s more shocking is that the actress headed to the Santacruz police station post which the police reportedly escorted them. If media reports are to be believed, she asked the police personnel for security.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: From movie mafia to drug conspiracy: Revelations made by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant's case

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

No. The media trial is already influencing cbi so why not!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement