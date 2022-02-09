Rhea Chakraborty's latest sunkissed selfie is all about warm and positive energy; Shibani Dandekar REACTS

Rhea Chakraborty is one of those celebrities who do not stay in limelight much but enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Occasionally, the Jalebi actress treats her fans with some of the glimpses of her daily routine. Recently, she took the opportunity to share a sunkissed selfie with her fans. With her stunning and natural looks, the photo was looking every inch beautiful. In the photo, Rhea was wearing a no-makeup-makeup look and she left her gorgeous hair loose.

While sharing the stunning selfie, Rhea Chakraborty wrote a heartwarming caption. It read, “Here’s a photo of me in the sun, getting all that warm, positive energy I need to be my best self. Please try this at home #rhenew.” As soon as she posted the photo, her industry friends started showering love in the comment section. Rhea’s best friend Shibani Dandekar wrote, “gorgeous.” Her fans too could not stop gushing over her photo. A fan wrote, “Wow cute” along with heart emoticons.

See Rhea’s post here:

See Shibani Dandekar’s comment here:

Last month, Rhea had shared a self-appreciation post on social media and said that once “you find yourself, you are winning.” She posted a beautiful video on Instagram, where in the clip she is seen writing a note to "myself". In the backdrop she is heard saying the lines: "Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient. I AM SO proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this.. Happy new year.. Your's truly, your inner self."

