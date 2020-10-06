Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer alleges Sushant's family is tampering with probe & pressurizing AIIMS doctors

The CBI continues to probe all angles in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer has made a few allegations against the late actor's family.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues to grab attention in national media. In the midst of all this, the AIIMS medical board submitted its conclusive report to the CBI. The central agency has also issued a statement while clarifying that the probe in the late actor’s case continues and that they are meticulously looking into all angles. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari have called for an investigation on Dr. Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS panel over a leaked audio tape.

Gupta reportedly said that Sushant Singh Singh was murdered. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has made an accusation against the MS Dhoni star’s sisters and lawyer Vikas Singh. He has stated that they are tampering and interfering with the investigation by pressurizing the doctors from AIIMS. Maneshinde has also accused them of speaking to the doctors during the investigation and releasing information like an audio-recorded conversation to the media.

He has alleged that Sushant’s family and lawyer is using media to pressurize and tamper with potential witnesses. Satish Maneshinde further alleges that the late actor’s family lawyer talked about meeting the CBI director to get the pre-determined path of investigation in the case. He calls it disturbing about having read such news in the media as attempts have been made to get a pre-determined result in the case. He has further added that any further attempts to tamper or interfere with investigations will be brought to the notice of the court. While talking about Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR against Sushant’s sister over administering medicines through forged prescription, Maneshinde says that the family also stands to face a probe in the case.

