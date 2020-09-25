  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer to Bombay HC: CBI should probe drug case; NCB has no jurisdiction for investigation

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik remain in judicial custody till October 6, 2020. Meanwhile, the hearing of their bail plea has been postponed to September 29, 2020.
Mumbai
The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. All of them are currently under judicial custody. The actress and her brother’s custody have also been extended to October 6, 2020. Moreover, their bail plea hearing has also been postponed to September 29 by the Bombay High Court. Reports suggest that their lawyer Satish Maneshinde has questioned NCB’s take on the matter.

He has alleged that the agency does not have the jurisdiction for initiating the enquiry. Maneshinde has told the court that the drug case should be probed by CBI instead of NCB. For the unversed, the HC is yet to pass any order on the bail pleas filed by Rhea and her brother Showik. It has instead suggested that NCB should file a reply by Monday, September 28, 2020. The brother-sister duo had approached the HC earlier but their bail pleas were rejected.

Meanwhile, Maneshinde has further mentioned at the court that CBI is empowered to investigate cases that fall under the NDPS act. Therefore, he says that NCB should hand over the probe to the agency. He further stated that Rhea and Showik should not have been booked under Section 27A of the NDPS act. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty had earlier said in her bail plea that she paid for smaller portions of drugs that were allegedly consumed by Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's bail pleas in drug case adjourned till September 29 by Bombay HC

Times Now

