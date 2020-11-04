Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer issues statement post Mumbai Police's reply to HC over FIR against SSR's sisters

The CBI had earlier told the court that Rhea Chakraborty's allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters are speculative and presumptive. Now, the Mumbai Police has filed an affidavit in which they have given their side of explanation.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had earlier filed a complaint against his sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh on charges of forging a prescription and getting him medicines without consultation. In response to the same, the Rajput sisters also filed a petition at the court for quashing the FIR filed against them. In fact, the CBI also termed Rhea’s allegations as speculative and presumptive. The central agency also told the court that such speculation cannot be the basis of an FIR.

Now, the Mumbai Police has filed an affidavit at the Bombay High Court on Monday while stating that they were obligated to register the FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters. Citing the reason behind the same, they have also stated that the complaint lodged by the actress disclosed what is said to be a commission of offense. Moreover, the cops have also asked for the dismissal of the petition filed by the late actor’s sisters to quash Rhea’s FIR against them in the forgery case.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has now issued a statement in regard to the same. He explains the reason behind the actress filing the FIR against Sushant’s sisters. He states that the late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh forged a prescription and communicated medicines to him on June 8, 2020. He also mentioned how Sushant was falsely depicted as an OPD patient for obtaining the same. He further said, “Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai. SSR was consulting 5 Doctors in Mumbai who had advised him to abstain from Narcotic Substances as he was being treated for Mental Health issues.” He also informs that the hearing regarding the case will take place at the Bombay High Court on November 4, 2020.

Credits :Times of India

