Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer quashes reports of Sushant dropping her home on June 13; Calls it a baseless rumour

A few days earlier, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Now, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has some clarifications to make about certain reports.

After having arrested by NCB on September 8, Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court some time back. While the actress was able to walk out of the Byculla jail after having spent almost 28 days, her brother Showik’s bail plea was, however, rejected. In the meantime, numerous reports are circulating everywhere that suggest the actress met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, a day before his demise. Her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has now clarified the same.

He has released a statement about the same. Maneshinde mentions that they will now start going after people who defamed her and tried to destroy her life and moral for two minutes of glory on the electronic media. He also names one such person who is Dimple Thawani who also happens to be a neighbor of Rhea Chakraborty. Dimple who calls herself an SSR fan believes that she is his soulmate owing to a past life connection.

This same fan has claimed about someone having told her that Sushant dropped Rhea home on June 13. Talking about the same, Maneshinde states that it happens to be a baseless rumour spread by a fan who is allegedly a part of the media circus. He further says that she wants to share the limelight with others who claim to know the late actor. He then says that the CBI has recorded her statement and requested the honest journalists to go and record the same.

Credits :Times of India

