Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer REACTS to reports of her confessing to drug chats, says will go by official word

Various reports claimed that the actress had admitted to having drugs-related chats during CBI interrogation. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that they will only accept official statements.
Rhea Chakraborty is being grilled by the CBI for third day in a row and the actress has been quizzed about a variety of things. From financial matters to her WhatsApp drug chats from 2017 to present which were unearthed, Rhea has been questioned for almost 17 hours. On Saturday, various reports claimed that the actress had admitted to having drugs-related chats during questioning. However, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde has stated that they will only accept official statements. 

Reacting to the same, he told IANS, "No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says in writing." Earlier, too, he had issued a statement after the first few texts emerged. He denied that his client had consumed banned substances. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” he had said. In fact, in her television interview, Rhea also stated that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and she had tried to wean him off but he was "a man of his own choices". 

Just last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau joined the probe and have started their investigation. Reecently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted WhatsApp screenshots which revealed Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Siddharth Pithani talking of "doobie" (which Google defines as cannabis cigarette) and 'blueberry kush'. Rhea's recovered WhatsApp chats also reveal that the actress spoke about 'MDMA and 'hard drugs' on more than one occasion. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for day 3 of CBI interrogation with brother Showik   

Credits :IANS

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Normally the accused and their legal team bunker down and stay up all day and night for weeks to build a strong defence for when the formal charges are laid. What the hell happened in this case?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Too late. The horse has already bolted and now you’re trying to close the gate. Where were you when she was merrily chirping away as if on holidays and thinking we were going to buy her BS which Anurag Kashyap encouraged her to do and threw her under the bus.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

She still has a lawyer?

