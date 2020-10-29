Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reacts to SC's judgement on NDPS act; Says case of the actress has lost total steam

The Supreme Court has recently passed a judgement regarding the statements recorded by the officers of both state and central agencies. Here's what Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has to say about the same.

The Supreme Court has passed a very crucial statement on Thursday that has now grabbed headlines. The court has reportedly said that the statements that have been recorded by officers of both state and central agencies appointed under the NDPS act will not be treated as confessions. This has been stated by the court in a 2:1 judgement where it also added that they happen to be police officers because of which the statements recorded by them will not be admissible under Section 67.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has now reacted to his judgement given by the Supreme Court and called it a landmark pronouncement. He also talks about how many people have been punished or incarcerated owing to such statements that have been forcibly extracted through coercion, third-degree, or threats. He quotes, “Even in the case of all accused in the SSR Drugs Angle case, there’s hardly any recovery and independent evidence to charge them of serious offences.”

He has further added that a large number of accused will see the light of the day in view of the recent judgement. Maneshinde further says, “Rhea Chakraborty's case has lost total steam in the merits of the allegations by virtue of this Judgement.” Talking about the actress, she was earlier arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency arrested her on September 8, 2020, but she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost 28 days later on October 7, 2020.

