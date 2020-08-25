Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer responds to allegations of drug angle; Says the actress is ready to take blood test

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken a drastic turn after a possible drug angle has been pointed out after the recovery of Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats. However, her lawyer has to say otherwise in connection with the same.

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case include a possible drug angle. One must remember that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s electronic devices a few weeks back. For the unversed, the investigating agency has been looking into the money laundering in connection with the case. So, ED has now shared her WhatsApp chats with not only the CBI team but also the Narcotics Control Bureau. And, yes, a few shocking details have been revealed.

As per a report by Times Now, these chats point out the fact that the actress was allegedly involved in drug dealing. She even interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav and talked to him about hard drugs and MDMA. Reportedly, there are possibilities that she gave these drugs to Sushant. And now, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has responded to all the allegations of the ‘drug’ angle. He has stated that the actress has never consumed drugs.

Not only that, but the lawyer has also said that she is ready to take the blood test. Apart from the CBI and ED, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also stepped in for further probe. Meanwhile, CBI has completed its fifth day of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have also questioned a few people who include the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, CA Sandeep Shridhar, accountant Rajat Mewati, housekeeping staff, and many others. Moreover, they will reportedly summon Rhea Chakraborty and Sandip Ssingh for interrogation.

Credits :Times Now

