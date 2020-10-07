  1. Home
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on getting bail: Witch hunt by 3 central agencies must end

Along with Rhea Chalraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail. Read on to know what her lawyer has to say.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: October 7, 2020 12:11 pm
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on getting bail: Witch hunt by 3 central agencies must end.
After 28 long days, Rhea Chakraborty will finally be walking out of the women's jail in Mumbai where she was lodged after being arrested in a drugs case by the NCB. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty has been denied bail owing to financial transactions between him and drug dealer Abdul Basit Parihar who was also arrested by the NCB.   

Along with Rhea, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail. Reacting to the judgement, Rhea's lawyer Staish Maneshinde told NDTV, "We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal." 

He added, "The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satyameva Jayate."

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh which she is expected to pay in a month's time. The HC has stated, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," ANI reported. 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drug case, Bombay HC denies bail to brother Showik Chakraborty

Credits :NDTV

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Bullywood must be very happy.

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

Shocked!

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

show these sleazy lawyers the power of the public, this is the way to show them, boycott the movies made by these swine: Mirzapur 2 is by Frahan Akhtar, Shibani D's middle aged termite and Rhea supporter- show them empty theatres, that's the best way forward! PV post!

