Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on getting bail: Witch hunt by 3 central agencies must end

Along with Rhea Chalraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail. Read on to know what her lawyer has to say.

After 28 long days, Rhea Chakraborty will finally be walking out of the women's jail in Mumbai where she was lodged after being arrested in a drugs case by the NCB. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty has been denied bail owing to financial transactions between him and drug dealer Abdul Basit Parihar who was also arrested by the NCB.

Along with Rhea, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail. Reacting to the judgement, Rhea's lawyer Staish Maneshinde told NDTV, "We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal."

He added, "The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satyameva Jayate."

Maharashtra: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty (in file pic), rejects bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested them in connection with a drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput death pic.twitter.com/FqhCS7UzGy — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh which she is expected to pay in a month's time. The HC has stated, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," ANI reported.

