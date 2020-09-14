Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says they are in 'no hurry' to file bail plea in Bombay HC: Report

While Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will be knocking Bombay High Court's door last week, looks like the legal team is proceeding with caution.

Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant were aarrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau due to established drug links. Following the arrest, they had applied for bail which was rejected by Mumbai sessions court. While Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will be knocking the High Court's door, looks like the legal team is proceeding with caution.

According to ETimes, Maneshinde has said in a statement that they are not in a hurry to file for bail application in Bombay High Court. Rhea and others have been sent to judicial custody till 22 September and the actress is lodged at Byculla women's jail in the city. Maneshinde had earlier stated that they will decide the next plan of action based on the order copy of the sessions court.

Meanwhile, the NCB is probing the Bollywood drug nexus and seems to have arrested six more drug dealers in the city. Among the six arrested, it is being reported that a certain Dwayne Fernandes had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant.

An India Today report describes him as a Mumbai-based drug dealer who deals in hash and curated marijuana. As an associate of Showik Chakraborty, Dwayne supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput, the report revealed. While the NCB probe widens, it is being widely reported that Rhea has also named top 25 celebrities as well as Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogations, a claim the NCB denies.

