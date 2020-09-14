Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde says they are in 'no hurry' to file bail plea in Bombay HC: Report
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staffer Dipesh Sawant were aarrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau due to established drug links. Following the arrest, they had applied for bail which was rejected by Mumbai sessions court. While Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they will be knocking the High Court's door, looks like the legal team is proceeding with caution.
According to ETimes, Maneshinde has said in a statement that they are not in a hurry to file for bail application in Bombay High Court. Rhea and others have been sent to judicial custody till 22 September and the actress is lodged at Byculla women's jail in the city. Maneshinde had earlier stated that they will decide the next plan of action based on the order copy of the sessions court.
Meanwhile, the NCB is probing the Bollywood drug nexus and seems to have arrested six more drug dealers in the city. Among the six arrested, it is being reported that a certain Dwayne Fernandes had direct links to Showik and Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB's drug probe widens as 6 more arrested, links to Showik Chakraborty established
An India Today report describes him as a Mumbai-based drug dealer who deals in hash and curated marijuana. As an associate of Showik Chakraborty, Dwayne supplied drugs meant for Sushant Singh Rajput, the report revealed. While the NCB probe widens, it is being widely reported that Rhea has also named top 25 celebrities as well as Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during her interrogations, a claim the NCB denies.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh to be summoned soon by NCB after Rhea Chakraborty's confession?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Rhea supporter just came here to dislike post but unable to answer where the money came from to pay such a Expensive Lawyer? Tell me first and then win the case ok.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They will win
Anonymous 2 days ago
Of course they are not in a hurry to file for bail application in Bombay High Court. In fact no bail application will be filed since it will be rejected confirming the fact that the authorities are fully aware of the deep involvement of Rhea (and others) in the murder of sushant.
Anonymous 2 days ago
All a bit late now to proceed with caution. Your client went in National tv and gave the best evidence “straight from the horse’s mouth” of all the lies and deceit and what a dangerous person she is. Authorities aren’t stupid to let such a criminal roam free.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hahaha
Anonymous 2 days ago
Is he working for free? If not then how this so called middle class girl able pay such a expensive lawyer who charges 10 lacks a day? According to her TV interview she was struggling to pay EMI of 17 thousands. He is the same lawyer who fought for the criminals like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Who is paying for him if she is not?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Manshunde is Ram Jethmalani of our generation.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Satish is the most capable lawyer, he must have a very good game plan.
Anonymous 2 days ago
No hard drugs found on her, 56 gms marijuana alleged found on a peddler doesn't link her to anything. What nobody can see is how incriminating this is for SSR. NCB named SSR as the prime accuser as drugs were procured for him. If he were alive, he'd be the first one to be put in jail. But people have conveniently not seen that and are blaming Rhea & the rest for everything.
Anonymous 2 days ago
They will win easily. That's why having some downtime in jail.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tell us more tell us more
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tell us more tell us more
Anonymous 2 days ago
The case will fall once it reaches court. Till then relaxing in jail, away from the media circus.
Anonymous 2 days ago
In india when you're pitted against government agency you have no chance. Its very corrupt place
Anonymous 2 days ago
Because the outside world is worst place for this family with the media vultures and half knowledge judges everywhere pouncing in every single word, every single action as if she is the biggest terrorist there is
Anonymous 2 days ago
because they have no defence! his client has gone into tv to give a big pr interview that has backfired, factually, legally & socially. try worming out of this!