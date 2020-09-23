Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says the actress did not drop any names in drugs case; Calls NCB's claims untrue

News report by CNN News 18 states that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the actress dropping any names from the Bollywood industry.

The latest news report by CNN News 18 states that Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied the actress dropping any names from the Bollywood industry. The lawyer further adds that if NCB is making any such claims that the actress had revealed names, are just untrue. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer stated during his conversation with CNN News 18 that his client did not reveal any names during her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau. He further goes on to add that if NCB is making any such claims then that is just false.

Satish Maneshinde during his interview with the media outlet also states that the NCB should go and nab the drug peddlers from countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal. He further goes on to add that whatever investigation the NCB has undertaken so far, they have not been able to connect his client Rhea Chakraborty to it. Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde states in his conversation with CNN News 18 that the Narcotics Control Bureau did not find any proof of any kind of wrongdoings on Rhea's part. Furthermore, Satish Maneshinde states that the NCB does not have a shred of evidence to link Rhea with the drug syndicate.

He mentions that just because Rhea was a part of the household of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she cannot be termed as a culprit. The lawyer further adds that the NCB summoning actors from Bollywood like Sara Ali Khan, , is just to get the people's attention at a time like this pandemic.

