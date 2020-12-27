Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer welcomes Maharashtra HM's call to make CBI report of Sushant Singh Rajput public

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai. Read on to know the latest development in terms of his case.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been murkier right from the beginning and the CBI is yet to provide a decisive report on the same. This Sunday, Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked the central agency to provide details of the same. Talking about it, he states that the people of the state and the country are eagerly waiting for the report on the investigation regarding the late actor’s death. He also reveals people ask him about the status of the case.

The Home Minister then requests the CBI to reveal whether it’s a murder or a suicide. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshide has also released a statement related to this matter. He welcomed Deshmukh’s call to make the report public. He recalled the time when a hue and cry was made after Mumbai Police took 2 months to investigate the case. Maneshinde also talked about the FIR that was filed against Rhea and her family in Patna and termed the allegations as ‘false.’

The lawyer then mentioned the names of Mumbai Police, Patna Police, ED, NCB, and CBI who conducted investigations against Rhea Chakraborty. As reported by TOI, he quoted, “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death.”

He further stated, “It is more than Six months since SSR Died. I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate.” Earlier in October, a forensic team from AIIMS had ruled out the possibility of a foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, their report was not welcomed by the late actor’s family members and lawyer Vikas Singh. Meanwhile, Rhea was arrested by the NCB in September on charges of procuring drugs. She was released on bail later on during the month of October. As for the CBI, they took up the late actor's case in August after the Supreme Court's verdict in the matter.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Times of India

