Rhea Chakraborty's mom Sandhya can't stop worrying: I'll have to put her on therapy to get over this trauma

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to be in the jail as his bail application was rejected by the court.

Almost after a month, Rhea Chakraborty was released yesterday from Byculla Jail. She was arrested for drug-related charges. Rhea Chakraborty’s friends received her at the jail’s gates and brought her back to her Santacruz home. After hearing the news of her daughter’s bail, Rhea’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty heaved a sigh of relief. According to ETimes, Sandhya cried and said, “There is a God”. In an interview with TOI, Rhea’s mother also said that yesterday when they got know that Rhea’s bail has been granted by the Bombay HC, Rhea’s father was almost on the verge of collapse.

However, Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to be in the jail as his bail application was rejected by the court. Reportedly, the court rejected Showik’s bail plea on the ground that he was facilitating procurement of drugs for supplying them to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14 and was in contact with the drug dealers.

On Tuesday, a special NDPS court had extended Rhea Chakraborty’s and brother Showik’s custody by two weeks. However, Rhea’s mother told TOI that she is worried about how her daughter would heal from this trauma as she knows what Rhea has gone through in the last few months. The actress’ mother also said that she knows that her daughter is strong and a fighter, she will get over it once the time is right.

As per reports, Sandhya Chakraborty said her daughter could now sit back for a while and recover from the “slander” and nightmare of “being lynched” by the country at large. Sandhya is aware that the legal battle might be a long one, with aspersions still being cast on her daughter. She said to TOI, “I will have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

Further, she mentioned, “While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring.”

