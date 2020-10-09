  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's mom Sandhya can't stop worrying: I'll have to put her on therapy to get over this trauma

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to be in the jail as his bail application was rejected by the court.
7386 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's mom Sandhya can't stop worryingRhea Chakraborty's mom Sandhya can't stop worrying: I'll have to put her on therapy to get over this trauma
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Almost after a month, Rhea Chakraborty was released yesterday from Byculla Jail. She was arrested for drug-related charges. Rhea Chakraborty’s friends received her at the jail’s gates and brought her back to her Santacruz home. After hearing the news of her daughter’s bail, Rhea’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty heaved a sigh of relief. According to ETimes, Sandhya cried and said, “There is a God”. In an interview with TOI, Rhea’s mother also said that yesterday when they got know that Rhea’s bail has been granted by the Bombay HC, Rhea’s father was almost on the verge of collapse. 

However, Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to be in the jail as his bail application was rejected by the court. Reportedly, the court rejected Showik’s bail plea on the ground that he was facilitating procurement of drugs for supplying them to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14 and was in contact with the drug dealers. 

On Tuesday, a special NDPS court had extended Rhea Chakraborty’s and brother Showik’s custody by two weeks. However, Rhea’s mother told TOI that she is worried about how her daughter would heal from this trauma as she knows what Rhea has gone through in the last few months. The actress’ mother also said that she knows that her daughter is strong and a fighter, she will get over it once the time is right. 

As per reports, Sandhya Chakraborty said her daughter could now sit back for a while and recover from the “slander” and nightmare of “being lynched” by the country at large. Sandhya is aware that the legal battle might be a long one, with aspersions still being cast on her daughter. She said to TOI, “I will have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life.”

Further, she mentioned, “While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring.”

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty said THIS to her parents after coming home post bail in Bollywood drug case REVEALS her mom

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TOI

You may like these
Newswrap, October 8: Rhea Chakraborty's bail, Richa Chadha's question for NCW, Jan Andolan & more
Rhea Chakraborty said THIS to her parents after coming home post bail in Bollywood drug case REVEALS her mom
Rhea Chakraborty conducted yoga for jail inmates, fought situation like a battle: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde
Bombay HC on treating Rhea Chakraborty 'harshly' to set an example: Everybody is equal before law
Huma Qureshi says 'everyone owes Rhea Chakraborty an apology', lauds Richa Chadha on defamation case
Newswrap, October 7: Rhea Chakraborty's bail, Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker's war of words and more
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

You the parents are their ( Rhea n Showik) biggest enemy. Don’t rejoice prematurely she is gng to go back to jail again soon. Nobody but u d parents did this to them.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

You the parents are their ( Rhea n Showik) biggest enemy. Don’t rejoice prematurely she is gng to go back to jail again soon. Nobody but u d parents did this to them.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement