Rhea Chakraborty's morgue visit to Cooper comes under lens, Sushant's family lawyer says 'cops must explain'

Rhea Chakraborty had visited Cooper Hospital morgue on 15 June, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as the actor's mortal remains was kept there for post mortem.

Rhea Chakraborty's morgue visit to Cooper Hospital a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has now come under the scanner. Rhea had visited the Cooper Hospital morgue on 15 June, a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as the actor's mortal remains was kept there for post mortem. The actress was snapped leaving the morgue along with two to three other people. Now, a Times Now investigation, shows that the mortuary is off access and even family members are now allowed to visit.

In a sting operation done by the news channel, the hospital's mortuary officer can be seen saying on camera that even family of the deceased can't get entry inside the morgue. However, Rhea was snapped on 15th leaving the mortuary along with her family members. Now, Rhea's visit highlights various lapses on part of the Mumbai Police and officials of Cooper Hospital.

Reacting to this, Sushant's family lawyer said that the cops must explain why was Rhea allowed to visit the mortuary. "Rhea has no legal status to visit the morgue. The cops must explain," Vikas Singh said while addressing the media.

Click here to see Rhea's Photos at Cooper Hospital on 15 June.

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation is underway and the officers are likely to grill the team of five doctors from Cooper Hospital who had carried out the late actor’s autopsy. On Friday, the CBI team took Sushant’s cook, Neeraj for questioning. They also questioned Samuel Miranda and investigated other important links in the case.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle and Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh was questioned on Friday in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: After Meetu Singh, ED records statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI to record former DCP Paramjit Dahiya's statement, will probe 'CCTV tampering'

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×