Rhea Chakraborty's newly recovered WhatsApp chats reveal actress interacted with a friend about drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has taken yet another turn after the recovery of Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats. She apparently talked to a friend on texts about drugs.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 10:07 pm
Just when people were thinking that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case will get some kind of closure after CBI stepped in, certain new revelations shocked everyone. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats with the CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau. These conversations reportedly reveal that she was involved in alleged drug dealing. Not only that, but the actress is also said to have interacted with a drug dealer about certain toxic substances which she reportedly gave to Sushant.

Now, as per a report by Times Now, another set of WhatsApp chats have been recovered in which the actress talks to one of her friends about a similar angle. Reportedly, Rhea’s friend named Simone Khambatta asked her whereabouts post which she replied about being in Bhubaneshwar. However, her next message is somewhat shocking as she says, “best weed ever.” Earlier, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde claimed that the actress never consumed drugs and that she is ready to take a blood test.

The latest reports state that now the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have filed an NDPS case on ED’s request for a probe on the possible drug angle. Rhea along with two others has been reportedly booked under Sections 20 (b), 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. This decision was taken after ED wrote to NCB a day earlier after getting leads related to drug usage through her WhatsApp chats.

