  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty's team reveals the mysterious name 'AU' on her call records is a family friend

The legal team of Rhea Chakraborty has made a pivotal revelation in connection with her call records. This is regarding a mysterious name 'AU.'
34960 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty's team reveals the mysterious name 'AU' on her call records is a family friendRhea Chakraborty's team reveals the mysterious name 'AU' on her call records is a family friend

There is no denying this fact that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier than before in the past few days. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already interrogated his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit, former manager Shruti Modi, and Siddharth Pithani. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, they have seized Rhea’s phones including the ones of her brother and father in connection with the case. Moreover, a laptop and two iPads have also been confiscated for forensic examination.

In the midst of all this, there have been various speculations regarding Rhea’s call records that have been revealed some time back. Certain sections of people pointed towards a mysterious number that goes by the name of ‘AU’ with whom the actress had call and text records. Now, her legal team has said that the name AU denotes a family friend, Annaya Uddhas. They have also clarified that this particular name has nothing to do with any political individual.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have continued since then. The late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people sometime back that further escalated the topics. The actress and her family have been summoned by the ED twice. Apart from that, Rhea has refrained from commenting on the matter till date reportedly on the advice of her lawyer.  

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records show she got more calls from Shruti Modi and Samuel than Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Anonymous 17 minutes ago

All the evidence isn't out yet. A lot of SHADY things have been going on...

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

RHEA IS INNOCENT SSR FATHER AND Family framing rhea

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Are you the prime eye witness to defend Rhea. God bless you with someone like her in your life. I presume that you are her paid mouthpiece.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

How much did you get paid by Rhea?

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What a dangerous vamp she is... God no one should ever have someone like her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement