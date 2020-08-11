Rhea Chakraborty's team reveals the mysterious name 'AU' on her call records is a family friend

The legal team of Rhea Chakraborty has made a pivotal revelation in connection with her call records. This is regarding a mysterious name 'AU.'

There is no denying this fact that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier than before in the past few days. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already interrogated his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father Indrajit, former manager Shruti Modi, and Siddharth Pithani. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, they have seized Rhea’s phones including the ones of her brother and father in connection with the case. Moreover, a laptop and two iPads have also been confiscated for forensic examination.

In the midst of all this, there have been various speculations regarding Rhea’s call records that have been revealed some time back. Certain sections of people pointed towards a mysterious number that goes by the name of ‘AU’ with whom the actress had call and text records. Now, her legal team has said that the name AU denotes a family friend, Annaya Uddhas. They have also clarified that this particular name has nothing to do with any political individual.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have continued since then. The late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people sometime back that further escalated the topics. The actress and her family have been summoned by the ED twice. Apart from that, Rhea has refrained from commenting on the matter till date reportedly on the advice of her lawyer.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records show she got more calls from Shruti Modi and Samuel than Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×