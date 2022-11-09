Rhea Kapoor and her 'magical get together' with The Crew ft. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon will be seen together for the first time.
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon have come together for Rhea Kapoor’s next venture titled ‘The Crew’. The announcement was made on Tuesday on Rhea’s social handle. And today she shared what happens when girls come together. Well, she says that some magical madness is bound to happen and on this Kareena has also reacted. Since the announcement has been made fans are over excited about this dream cast. However, the star cast is very excited about the new journey.
Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor writes, “Hi Im the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen. @ektarkapoor @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon.” Kareena Kapoor was quick to respond and she commented, "Why are we so mad? Why is Rhea the best? Love," with four stars and one heart emoji. Ekta Kapoor too dropped many hearts and wrote, "the best”.
Making the announcement, Tabu wrote, "Excited for a new and crazy journey with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon for Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's next. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Shoot begins February 2023."
Rhea’s announcement:
On Tuesday, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “After three years of dreaming, writing, planning I present to you with @ektarkapoor on the November Cover of @vogueindia our ‘dream cast’ which is now a reality. ‘The Crew’ starring @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon starts shoot February 2023. Directed by @rajoosworld written by @nidsmehra and Mehul Suri.”
About The Crew:
As per reports, the film is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. It will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The Crew will also mark the reunion of Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor after their 2018 filmVeere Di Wedding.
Upcoming works:
Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next crime thriller in London. Kriti will be next seen in Bhediya, Adipurush. Tabu will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khifiya. Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi will also be seen in pivotal roles.
