Rhea Kapoor and her 'magical get together' with The Crew ft. Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon have come together for Rhea Kapoor’s next venture titled ‘The Crew’. The announcement was made on Tuesday on Rhea’s social handle. And today she shared what happens when girls come together. Well, she says that some magical madness is bound to happen and on this Kareena has also reacted. Since the announcement has been made fans are over excited about this dream cast. However, the star cast is very excited about the new journey.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor writes, “Hi Im the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen. @ektarkapoor @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon.” Kareena Kapoor was quick to respond and she commented, "Why are we so mad? Why is Rhea the best? Love," with four stars and one heart emoji. Ekta Kapoor too dropped many hearts and wrote, "the best”.