Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married: 10 things you need to know about the producer's beau

It's time for wedding bells for 's sister Rhea Kapoor as she is all set to tie the knot with beau Karan Boolani today at dad Anil Kapoor's house. While the ceremony will remain intimate, it is being reported that Rhea and Karan may have a court marriage first and later celebrate with close family members and friends. Amid this, there is a lot of curiosity about Rhea's beau Karan. Who is he? Well, here's a list of all that we know so far about Rhea's would-be-groom.

1. Karan Boolani apparently began his career in advertising and has several commercials to his name. The ad filmmaker reportedly filmed in over 38 countries.

2. Rhea's beau had left India to study at Bond University in Australia. He did his post-graduation in Film and Television from there.

3. Karan's short feature, La fourchette, reportedly played at several international film festivals and won Best Film at the New York Short Film Festival.

4. After completing his international projects and post-grad, Karan returned to India and began his work on ads and documentaries with big brands like Google, Nike and more.

5. However, Rhea's beau's debut feature That Healing Feeling managed to impress everyone at the festival circuit and earned him praise from Documentary Association.

6. Karan also worked on a part of Selection Day, the popular Netflix show that was based on Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. He directed Part 2 of the show. The show was produced by Anil Kapoor.

7. Talking about Rhea and Karan's relationship, they started dating 13 years ago. Their PDA has often lit up the internet and their social media handles are filled with mushy photos.

8. Karan also shares a great bond with Rhea's dad Anil Kapoor. On several occasions, Anil has gone on to consider him as a part of the family. On Karan's birthday last year, Sunita Kapoor also showered him with love.

9. Did you know that Sonam Kapoor crashed Karan and Rhea's first date? In an Instagram post, Karan revealed the fact and well, Sonam claimed that she will never leave Rhea and his side.

10. Karan also spends a lot of time with Rhea's close friends and family members including . Several photos of him and Arjun are available on social media. Not just this, Karan travelled with Sonam, Anand and Rhea on many trips. He also joined Anil, Sunita, Sonam, Rhea and Anand in London.

