Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani kissing in front of the Christmas tree is too cute to handle; PICS

It was the first Christmas for Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor after their wedding and indeed it was a merry one. Rhea often shares pictures of her and her newly wedded husband and her fans love to have a look at them. Well, today too Anil Kapoor’s daughter shared a series of pictures from her Christmas celebration with hubby and the pictures are so cute that you would find it difficult to take your eyes off them.

In the pictures, we can see Rhea Kapoor sitting on a couch wearing a gorgeous red dress. She has one of her two pets on her lap and Karan Boolani sat on the handle of the couch. Both of them kissed in the picture and it is giving such happy vibes. Rhea also shared glimpses from the Christmas Party that she attended. It had a live performance of Lisa Mishra. Sharing the pictures and videos, Rhea wrote, “This Christmas was the first time I saw @lisamishramusic perform Tareefan live after we first made it. For that and my other Christmas Miracles I am grateful. And for @samyuktanair throwing us a safe, every-one-tested-and-well-fed Xmas dinner. Happy holidays.”

Take a look:

To note, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot this year. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s residence and Rhea wore an Anamika Khanna outfit for her D-Day.

Recently, Rhea Kapoor had shared a heartwarming picture of a teary-eyed Anil Kapoor from what looked like an emotional moment from her wedding to wish the veteran actor on his birthday. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever.”

