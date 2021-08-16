Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani look mesmerising as man and wife at their wedding; FIRST PIC out

After a long wait, finally, the photos of the just married couple, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are here and they are absolutely magical. Rhea shared a beautiful photo from her wedding with Karan on Monday with a heartwarming note. The couple tied the knot at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow. Rhea and Karan can be seen admiring wedding rings in a photo. and Anand Ahuja also flew down from London to be a part of the wedding ceremony of Rhea and Karan. Karan and Rhea had been dating for 13 years and now, they are man and wife.

Sharing the first photo with her husband Karan, Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more." In the photo, Rhea and Karan could be seen much in love. Rhea is seen clad in a white lehenga with stunning necklaces to match the elegance of her wedding outfit. On the other hand, Karan is seen opting for a golden sherwani with a red safa around his neck. The couple looked absolutely enchanting at their wedding. Karan shared another photo from the ceremony with a sweet note for Rhea.

The reports of the wedding have been coming for the longest time for the Veere Di Wedding producer. However, it was on Friday night that it was learnt that Rhea will be tying the knot in a close-knit ceremony at Anil and Sunita's house itself. The couple looked absolutely elated and in love in the first photos. Rhea, a designer herself, managed to look absolutely magical as a bride and Karan complemented her perfectly. Rhea had always been open about her bond with Karan and the proof of it was seen in her social media posts featuring him.

Preparations for the wedding began on Friday night as a lot of hustle and bustle was seen outside at Anil’s house. Karan was spotted at Rhea’s house just a night before his big day. Florists came in early on Saturday and began decking up the Kapoor house in style. Wedding gifts also began arriving on Saturday for Rhea and Karan. At the wedding, we saw , Janhvi Kapoor, , Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Masaba Gupta and Pooja Dhingra in attendance. Kunal Rawal also joined others to celebrate the union of Karan and Rhea. Sonam and Anand posed for paparazzi post the wedding and Anil Kapoor distributed sweets after the wedding.

The designer-producer also joined Karan and her siblings on various occasions for trips and a while back in 2018, pictures from their Maldives vacay with Sonam and Anand had gone viral on social media. Not just this, Karan also joined Anil and Sunita in London for a trip back in the day. Photos from the same showcased his strong bond with Rhea’s family.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness!

