Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani romance on a yacht in the Maldives in new PICS; Sonam Kapoor reacts

Anil Kapoor's daughter and renowned producer-designer Rhea Kapoor had tied the knot with her long-time-beau Karan Boolani last month in an intimate ceremony at home. Post that, Rhea and Karan headed for their honeymoon in the Maldives last weekend and since then, have been sharing lovely photos from the tropical paradise. Now, the recent photos of the lovebirds give us a glimpse of their mushy romance amid the Maldivian blues and it certainly was cute enough to evoke a response from .

Taking to his Twitter handle, Karan dropped photos of Rhea and him on a yacht ride in the Maldivian blues. The couple could be seen enjoying the gorgeous view of the sea, a beautiful sunset and a couple of drinks. Rhea is seen clad in a white low-neck dress with a cool pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Karan is seen opting for casuals to chill on a yacht with his wife. Sharing the photos, Karan was all hearts for his wife and wrote, "Overseas". Seeing the photo, Sonam was quick to react and she wrote, "Miss you both."

Take a look:

Apart from this, Karan also shared a glimpse of his last meal in the Maldives yesterday evening with Rhea before they head out of the tropical paradise. The couple has been sharing stunning photos while enjoying their getaway in the Maldives.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Karan tied the knot at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence in the presence of immediate family members amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The photos of the couple with Sonam, Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and others had taken over the internet last month. Post the wedding, the after-party also had limited guests over amid the ongoing pandemic.

