Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding: Newlyweds make way to Anil Kapoor's house in first pics
The moment has finally arrived, we have spotted the newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as they make their way to Anil Kapoor’s luxurious house post the wedding ceremony. The ace producer deflected from opting for the usual ‘big-fat Indian wedding’. It was a simple affair without Mehendi, Sangeet and other ceremonies. Both bride and groom look gorgeous in traditional ensembles.
While the bride Rhea looks stunning in a red Saree, on the other hand, Karan Boolani can be seen clad in a traditional Sherwani featuring a red dupatta to complement his wife's wedding look. The duo have been in a relationship for 13-years, now the elite couple have tick marked a special milestone in their lives. Both Rhea and Karan have never shied away from professing their love for each other and these latest photos of the two gives us a hint of thier modern fairy tale romance.
Take a look:
Just a while ago, Rhea Kapoor’s father, Anil Kapoor redefined royalty in blue as he stepped out to distribute sweets to mark the wedding festivities. Meanwhile, sister Sonam Kapoor glistened in green alongside Anand Ahuja who looked dapper in a traditional ensemble. Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor brought their ace fashion game into play as they were all spotted in traditional lehengas. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani opted for court marriage to seal the deal.
