Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani wedding party: Anil Kapoor looks ‘jhakaas’ as the bride’s father
Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot to her beau of 13 years, Karan Boolani, on August 14. It was a big day for the Kapoor family. Their wedding was an intimate affair and was attended only by close family members. Today, August 16, Anil Kapoor is hosting a reception party for all his close friends and family, and it is going to be a starry night in his Juhu bungalow. Anil Kapoor made a jhakaas entry as he was seen greeting the paps today before the grand evening began.
Anil Kapoor looked dapper as he stepped out in style. As always, the actor looked fitter than ever, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor is ageing like a fine wine. For his daughter Rhea Kapoor's reception, Anil looked killer in his yellow trousers, paired with a grey kurta and a yellow jacket. His swag was on point as he posed stylishly for the paps. Indeed, the Mr. India actor looked like one happy father. Apart from him, Farah Khan, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and others were spotted making an entry.
Check out the pictures of celebs:
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani both took to their social media accounts to post the first official picture from their wedding. Indeed, both looked happy in the picture. Anil Kapoor welcomed Karan to his family with a sweet post.
For those not aware, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor have been dating for 13 years and are very much in love. Their social media PDA has left netizens gushing over them amid the lockdown. Even Sonam and Anand love spending time with the two.
