At Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were 'focussed' on THIS; PIC

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days and now, inside photos from the ceremony are doing rounds on the internet. Speaking of this, Masaba Gupta just ended up revealing what the father of the bride Anil Kapoor and cousin were up to at Rhea and Karan's wedding night. The designer shared an inside photo of the 'chacha-bhatija' duo doing what they love and it has a fitness connection.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Masaba shared a photo of Anil and Arjun working out during the weekend. The two stars could be seen standing next to workout equipment at Anil's home gym and pretending to workout. The adorable moment between Arjun and Anil gave us a sneak peek of what was going inside the intimate family wedding of Rhea and Karan. Sharing the photo, Masaba wrote, "@anilkapoor & @arjunkapoor were focussed as always #fitnessfirst." The hilarious picture caught the attention of Arjun and Anil's fans.

Take a look:

Not just this, several other stars and members of the Kapoor family who attended Rhea and Karan's wedding shared several inside photos that gave us a glimpse of the fun event. Last night, the post wedding party was held at Anil's house and well, it turned out be a starry affair with , Anand Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor, , Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and others in attendance.

Photos from the party are now going viral on social media. Karan and Rhea dated each other for almost 13 years and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Anil's house on Saturday, August 14. The couple has been sharing photos on social media from their wedding ceremony since Monday.

Also Read|Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding party: Khushi Kapoor looks chic in a dress, Sanjay, Maheep keep it stylish