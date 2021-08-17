Rhea Kapoor & Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance from the reception party is all things fun & heartwarming

Rhea Kapoor, who got married to Karan Boolani over the weekend, did it in an extremely low-key manner. The producer tied the knot at home amidst family members and even threw an only friends and family reception party. While a few photos on surfaced on social media from the party, Farah Khan has now shared a video of Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's father-daughter dance.

In the video, Anil can be seen dancing on the floor in a mustard yellow ethnic suit and is then joined by his daughter Rhea Kapoor. The father-daughter then begin dancing on the floor as some guests can be seen seated in the background. Rhea's husband Karan Boolani can also be seen cheering them on as they dance.

Sharing the video, Farah captioned it, "Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani."

For the unversed, Rhea and Karan have been dating each other since the last 12 years and finally tied the knot on Saturday, 14 August. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a day before their wedding that the couple will be tying the knot at home in a private and intimate ceremony.

Rhea also shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."