Rhea Kapoor begins filming The Crew on her mom’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS reaction

Ever since Rhea Kapoor announced her upcoming project The Crew, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more about it. The film which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, had grabbed all the limelight after the first look of the three actresses was released. We have to admit the star cast is really exciting and this will be the first time when these 3 divas will collaborate with each other on the big screen. Well, today is a special day for Rhea as it is her mom Sunita Kapoor’s birthday. And making it even more special, the director shared a picture from the first day on the sets of The Crew as the team begins shooting.

Rhea Kapoor begins shooting for The Crew

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor shared two pictures from the first day on the sets of The Crew. In the first picture, we can see the clapboard of the film kept on the floor over a white cloth in front of a diya that is lit. In the second picture, we can see a portrait of Rhea’s nani that is kept with garlands of flowers decorated on her and fruits and diya kept in front of her. Sharing these pictures, Rhea wrote, “Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani’s blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn’t be here without you! i love you!” Taking to the comments section, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “so ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa.”

Check out the post:

About The Crew

Kareena told Variety, “‘The Crew’ is the film that is going to be gloss and glamour. And it’s a comedy chick flick heist film. That will be the Hindi masala commercial film as compared to ‘Devotion’ and Hansal’s film.” The Crew will be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor shared, “'The Crew' will explore the hilarious trysts of three working women in the airline industry with some unexpected circumstances, and how they overcome this with their zest for life.”

ALSO READ: The Crew: Kareena Kapoor to begin shooting after Saif finishes filming in Amritsar: We take turns to travel