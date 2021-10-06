Rhea Kapoor & BFF Masaba Gupta ace the ‘twinning and winning’ game in THIS candid photo

Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani turned a year older on Tuesday, October 6. To celebrate the special occasion, the newlyweds jetted off to Rajasthan along with close friends including designer Masaba Gupta. Amid this, the fashion maverick took to her social media space to share a slew of stunning pictures, thereby giving fans a sneak peek into their recent getaway. In one of the candid photos, Rhea Kapoor and BFF Masaba Gupta can be seen twinning and winning in their all-black beachy look.

Relaxing under the shade of a massive umbrella, both the best friends share a contagious laughter as the camera captures them. While Masaba slays in a black monokini, on the other hand, Rhea has donned a gorgeous two-piece beach set paired with a matching netted top. From cakes, ice-creams to mouth-watering breakfast, the BFF devoured them all while having a gala time together. It seems that Masaba was keen on enjoying the sunny weather before winter kicks in as she captioned her post as, “Before seasons change.”

Take a look at it here:

As soon as the pictures caught the attention of Rhea Kapoor, she immediately dropped a slew of red heart emoticons in the comment section of the post. Meanwhile, many fans appreciated the pictures hailing them as “khubsurat” and “beautiful”. Red hearts haven’t stopped flooding the comment section of the post yet.

During the day, even Rhea took to her Instagram profile to share a lovey-dovey post for her husband Karan Boolani. While sharing a series of mushy photos, Rhea said, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”

