Rhea Kapoor celebrates Sonam Kapoor's birthday in London with Anand Ahuja & Karan BoolanI; VIDEO

Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 37th birthday today. This birthday is extra special for Sonam as it marks her last one before she becomes a mom. While Sonam is enjoying her special day in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor is also there to make her birthday even more special. Just a while ago, Rhea shared a video on her IG stories that show her, husband Karan Boolani, Sonam, and Anand having a fun time on the streets of London.

Rhea Kapoor had earlier posted pictures with her beloved sister on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday note to make the day special. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best. The original. The kindest. The iconic. The completely nuts. The most loving. My favourite human, ultimate sister and soulmate." Meanwhile, Sonam had responded to the post in the comments as she wrote, “I love you... God gave me a sister to make me whole," dropping a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Rhea's post:

Apart from Rhea, Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures of Sonam, one of which showed her as a child leaning on him. Another showed her and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in their childhood. Anil captioned the post, "Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms! Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore.... you’ll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand, and our little prince(ss) soon!"

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who had tied the knot in May 2018, will be welcoming their first child in the fall of 2022.