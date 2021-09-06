Rhea Kapoor chills in the pool like a boss; Her Maldivian honeymoon PIC will get you rid of Monday blues

The newlywed's Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are making the most of their honeymoon. The couple recently jetted off to the Maldives for their Honeymoon and the diva has shared the first picture from the beautiful destination. We bet this picture will give you major travel goals and you will crave a Monday like that. Taking to her Instagram handle Rhea Kapoor posted her picture as she took a dip in the pool. She could be seen wearing a brown coloured bikini as she lay in the water. Indeed she looks like a mermaid in the water. If you look at the picture carefully, you will be able to see Karan Boolani’s impression on the glass door as he clicks a picture of his beautiful wife. The picture is so relaxing that no wonder, Rhea seems to be in a different zone altogether. The blue skies, blue water and green coconut trees in the background make for a picturesque background. Sharing this picture, Rhea wrote, “Left the kids at Nani’s house.” With kids, we assume that she means her furry friends. Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding that took place on August 14. Ever since then, celebrations don't seem to end for her. Just a few weeks after her private wedding ceremony, the Veere Di Wedding producer took to social media to give a sneak peek of another party that she recently attended. It seems that her love for bridal gowns have just increased post-wedding as in her latest photo she looked nothing less than a vision in white.

Well, we are sure that fans are waiting for more lovely pictures of the newlywed couple from their Maldivian honeymoon.

