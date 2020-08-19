Rhea Kapoor counterblast’s troll who affirmed she was pretending to quarantine; Says ‘Relax and be safe’

Rhea Kapoor is known for being vocal about her opinions. She has recently shut down a troll with some wise words.

Rhea Kapoor is an avid social media user who keeps her fans entertained with her words of wisdom, throwback posts and videos. Most recently the producer took to her respective social media handle recalling the times she used to spend with her friends pre-lockdown. She shared a note revealing how much she misses her friends during the ongoing lockdown caused by COVID-19. Looking stunning as ever, Rhea can be seen sitting on a small table posing for the camera.

While the producer looked like she was having her share of fun, a netizen decided to comment something related to her caption, and Rhea was quick to shoot back at the netizen who trolled her. Taking to her Instagram account, Rhea uploaded a picture that was captured by her friend. She captioned it, “Table set in the garden -- Check.Tanqueray & Tonic -- Check. Video call with my girls -- Check Perfect evening -- Check I am beyond missing my tribe and I am all set to pour my heart out on our video call. The reality in times like these is to keep your loved ones closer and I am blessed to have a crew that is fueled with love, laughter and joy. I cannot wait to brunch with them soon! Have you called your girl gang yet? #spon #GardenInMyGlass

#UnmistakablyTanqueray #TanquerayIndia #TanquerayandTonic #drinkresponsibly @socialgoatindia.”

Here is Rhea Kapoor's post:

Looking at Rhea’s caption, a netizen commented on it saying, “Professional photographer while pretend quarantining at home – check.” In no time, Rhea was quick to respond and defend herself. She wrote, “my friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining- check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax.. and be safe.”

Credits :Instagram

