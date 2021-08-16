Rhea Kapoor drops 1st wedding PIC with Karan Boolani: Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi & others send love

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are elated to walk together in their life’s new phase as the lovebirds finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on August 14. Almost after 2 days of the wedding, Rhea Kapoor has finally posted the first glimpse of her and Karan as a couple and good wishes have started pouring in from every corner.

Friends and family have showered them with good wishes and love as Rhea and Karan embarked on their new journey. Several Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, , Karisma Kapoor, and others have also taken to their social media handles to wish the newly married couple. Malaika Arora took to the comments section to post a heart emoji. Khushi Kapoor too took to the comments section to post several heart emojis along with several evils eye symbol. Even 's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote "everything" with three red heart emojis. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Sooo beautiful the 2 of you!" Rhea Kapoor's brother-in-law and 's husband took to his Instagram stories to post the first picture of the couple.

Bollywood congratulates Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani:

The duo tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones, on August 14. Father Anil Kapoor and mother Sunita Kapoor hosted the rituals at their Juhu bungalow for a small group of family members. Guests at the wedding included Rhea’s cousins , Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor. Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor were also in attendance. Soon after the wedding, Anil Kapoor distributed sweets to the media personnel and thanked each one of them for their constant support and love.

For those not aware, Karan and Rhea have been dating for the past 13 years and have often displayed love for each other on social media platforms. Even before their wedding, Karan fit right in with Rhea’s family and was frequently spotted at their get-togethers. Last year, on Karan’s birthday, the veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared several pictures with his now son-in-law, and called him ‘family’. Ladylove also posted a special birthday wish and described Karan as her ‘man’.

