Rhea Kapoor drops NEW photos from wedding ceremony with Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor is basking in the post-wedding bliss as she took to Instagram to drop some new photos. Sharing two new pictures from the wedding ceremony with Karan Boolani, the couple look all things stunning and regal. From Rhea's pearl embellished veil to her winged eyeliner, the stylist has definitely given new age brides much to get inspired from.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the producer and stylist dropped a couple of new photos in which they're all smiles as they begin a new journey together. She also wrote about how she wanted to get married in her living room. Sharing the photos, Rhea's caption read, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible @twelvetomatoes

@ranipinklove @ranipinkgifts @reelsandframes @djajmumbai @indianaccent."

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani 's new wedding photos below:

Rhea and Karan tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony with just family members present on 14 August. They also took to social media a day later to share their first post as husband and wife. Rhea wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."

Whereas, Karan wrote, "Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together."

