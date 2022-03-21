Rhea Kapoor elated as Sonam Kapoor announces her pregnancy; Introduces herself as masi

Sonam Kapoor is all over the headlines today. After all, the Veere Di Wedding actress has announced her pregnancy today. To note, Sonam is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and the big announcement has sent her a wave of excitement and happiness across her family and fans. Amid this, Sonam’s sister Rhea has also shared a beautiful post for the soon to be mommy on social media to express her excitement about the new chapter in her life.

Taking to her Instagram account, Rhea shared a beautiful picture of the soon to be parents who were sharing a love-filled moment. In the pic, Sonam and Anand were sharing a hearty laugh as they were holding the actress’ baby bump. Sharing her happiness about becoming an aunt soon in the caption, Rhea wrote, “That’s Rhea Masi to you #everydayphenomenal Love you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja”. Besides, Rhea also shared a beautiful pic of Sonam resting her head in Anand’s lap as she was holding her baby bump while lying on the couch with an angel baby emoticon.

Take a look at Rhea Kapoor’s post for Sonam Kapoor:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who had tied the knot in May 2018, will be welcoming their first child in fall 2022. Sharing the big news, the Neerja actress wrote that she can’t wait to welcome the little bundle of joy. Meanwhile, celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza etc had showered love on the soon to be parents. Dia wrote, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja”.