Rhea Kapoor embraces her curves in Maldives pics clicked by 'reluctant' Karan Boolani: I've decided to grow up

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor is having a fun weekend as she reminisces her Maldives vacation in her latest Instagram post. Rhea shared two pictures in which we can see her in a bold avatar, wearing a purple bikini, chilling in the pool and flaunting her curves with minimal editing. She captioned the post: ‘I’ve kept the editing to a minimum because I’ve decided to grow up and own my hips. I eat pasta and I cannot lie.’ Rhea also gave picture credits to her 'reluctant' husband Karan Boolani.

In no time, her followers and industry friends flooded her post with comments. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta commented, ‘Beauty on beach duty’, while Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty dropped a heart eye emoji. Actress Bhumi Pednekar called her ‘Bro’. Several others dropped fire and heart emojis in her comment section. However, on her pasta caption, a follower replied saying, ‘you look amazing. And always choose yes pasta over no pasta’, while another one loved her honesty.

Have a look at Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacay pics:

Rhea Kapoor is the second child of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, who started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha in 2010. She has also produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Also, Rhea is the owner of the fashion line Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor.

Rhea got married to Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021, and had an intimate wedding at her father Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Juhu. Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor.

