Rhea Kapoor gives a sneak peek of the first ever gift she got from Karan Boolani 10 years ago; PIC inside

All eyes are on Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani ever since the two got married. Well, the couple recently was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to the Maldives for their Honeymoon. A few days back Rhea gave us all a glimpse of her Maldivian honeymoon as the diva was seen chilling in the pool and now looks like the newlyweds are having a romantic date night. Mrs Boolani posted a selfie of her looking all pretty. But what caught our attention was not her but her caption.

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her from her date night with Karan Boolani in the Maldives. Rhea revealed to the world the first-ever gift that her husband Karan gifted her 10 years back. Yes! You heard that right. Karan had gifted Rhea the dress that she is wearing during their Goa trip 10 years back. Sharing the picture Rhea wrote, “Date night! The first gift @karanboolani ever bought me maybe 10 years ago on a trip to Goa.”

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding that took place on August 14. Ever since then, celebrations don't seem to end for her. Just a few weeks after her private wedding ceremony, the Veere Di Wedding producer took to social media to give a sneak peek of another party that she recently attended. It seems that her love for bridal gowns

has just increased post-wedding as in her latest photo she looked nothing less than a vision in white.

Well, we are sure that fans are waiting for more lovely pictures of the newlywed couple from their Maldivian honeymoon.

