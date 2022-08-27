Rhea Kapoor has a pet name for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby, shares glimpse of his grand welcome

It was a phenomenal day yesterday for the Kapoor’s as Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy arrived home for the first time after his birth. The excitement and happiness on Anil Kapoor’s face was quite visible as he came out of his house, greeted the paparazzi and was geared up to welcome his grandson. We gave you a glimpse of how there was an aarti performed for the actress and her baby before entering the house while Anand held the baby. And now Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share the video of how they welcomed baby Kapoor Ahuja.

In the video that Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share, we can see the entire house decorated with yellow and blue balloons. The house looked beautiful with this décor. There was also a banner of ‘welcome home’ put up at the entrance and a wall with ‘Baby Kapoor Ahuja’ written on it. Even the balloons had ‘Baby Kapoor Ahuja’ written on it. There were some flower decorations as well in the room. But what caught our attention was the pet name Rhea has given to Sonam’s baby. Sharing these stories Rhea wrote, ‘welcome home our Simba’.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrived with their baby boy at the Kapoor mansion yesterday. After their arrival, Anil and Anand distributed sweets to the media and staff members.

Meanwhile, in the September issue of Vogue magazine, Sonam will be sharing her thoughts on being a first-time parent, motherhood and more. As the Neerja actress welcomed her bundle of joy with hubby Anand Ahuja, the magazine shared a short excerpt from her interview on their official social media space. Talking about changing priorities as a mommy, Sonam was quoted saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

