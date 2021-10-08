Rhea Kapoor & hubby Karan Boolani’s Rajasthan travel diaries include jeep safaris & lots of food

Newlywed couple Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are having a whale of a time during their vacation in the beautiful state of Rajasthan. Filmmaker, designer, and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor is away holidaying with hubby Karan Boolani. Rhea, who is quite an avid social media user has been sharing glimpses of their gorgeous vacay with netizens online and it looks life the husband-wife duo has been having great fun. Yesterday, Rhea posted a few pictures and videos from her Rajasthan travel diaries on Instagram and it’s all things desi, colorful, and magical!

Taking to the photo-blogging-app, Rhea shared some glimpses of her holiday with hubby Karan. In the Instagram posts shared by Rhea, we can see a beautiful view of the Amanbagh resorts where they are currently staying. One can see a lit-up fort like structure shining against the dark night sky and lots of appetizing traditional Rajasthani food. Sharing these pictures, Rhea captioned the post as “Twinkling thalis”. In another Instagram post, we get a look into the ancient ruins of forts that Rhea and Karan visited. We also see a lavish spread of some fine traditional dining. Apart from this, Rhea also posted a couple of videos showcasing their awesome-looking night Jeep safari. Making this post, Rhea captioned it as, “High tea in the ruins; and back to perfect golden dusk”.