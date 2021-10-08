Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta chill & have high tea at the haunted Bhangarh Fort; PICS

Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tied the knot this year. The couple sometimes shares a glimpse of their life. Recently, Rhea celebrated her husband's first birthday after marriage. The couple is in Rajasthan and is having the best time of their life. They are accompanied by their close friend Masaba Gupta. The trio is currently staying in a resort near one of the most haunted places in India, Bhangarh Fort, which is very popular.

Sharing the pictures of their vacation, Karan wrote on Instagram, “Bhangarh fort in Rajasthan is known to be one fo the most haunted places in India. Visitors claim to hear screams from inside the fort…. We had high tea there. @amanbagh @aman.” In the pictures, he has shared the fort's different angle. And in one of the photos, they are seen enjoying the evening tea at the top of the fort. Rhea is wearing a brown attire and Karan is spotted in causals.

Masaba is wearing a white chikankari kurta paired with white pants. She has also shared some pictures on her Instagram stories and written, “I am like that didi who they send on holidays with newlyweds so they don’t misbehave.”

Take a look at the pictures here: