Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding anniversary: 10 PICS to prove the lovebirds are absolute globetrotters

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are celebrating their first marriage anniversary today on the 14th of August. The gorgeous lovebirds got married on this very day last year, after 13 years of dating each other. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s younger daughter, producer, and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor, got married to the love of her life Karan in an intimate ceremony, at her parents’ Juhu bungalow in Mumbai. Although a private affair with only a few family and friends, their wedding made the headlines. And now, they have already completed one whole year as man and wife.

Both Rhea and Karan are quite active on their social media spaces. They hardly ever shy away from expressing their love for each other in the virtual world. Moreover, they also share loved-up photos with each other, making their fans and followers swoon over their undeniable chemistry. Apart from their mushy photos, the couple also likes to pictures and videos from their various travel adventures. For the unversed, Rhea and Karan are major travel enthusiasts and like to visit new countries and places every once in a while.

On their special day today, let us look at 10 photos of the husband-and-wife duo, that showcase their love for travel, and prove that they are the ultimate globetrotters.

Take a look!

At Paris, France

Sunkissed in Maldives

High tea in Amanbagh

By the hills

At Rishikesh

In Rome

At Cannes

Catching light in London, UK

Cotswolds, England

Bali

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani first met each other on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer Aisha’s set, where the two were working as assistant producer and assistant director, respectively. They became close friends and instantly felt a connection between them. Soon love started to brew between Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani as they started spending time together. They dated for 13 years before taking the plunge!

Team Pinkvilla wishes Rhea and Karan a very happy first wedding anniversary.

