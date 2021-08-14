Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding: 5 times the groom to be proved he's a perfect fit in the Kapoor family

Anil Kapoor and his family have a big reason to celebrate today as Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot today. The producer, who has been dating Karan Boolani for years, is finally taking the plunge now. According to media reports, the wedding will take place at the Kapoor residence in Mumbai and preparation for the same has been going on in full swing. To note, Rhea and Karan have been quite open about their relationship and never miss a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Interestingly, Karan also gets along well not just with Rhea’s siblings, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor but also with the entire Kapoor clan. In fact, the groom-to-be has been a part of all the family get-togethers at the Kapoor residence, be it Sonam’s wedding or family brunches. And while the Kapoors and Boolanis are gearing up for the lovebirds D-Day, here are five pics of the groom to be with his soon to be in laws that are proof that he is a perfect fit in the family.

Family vacations are always fun

Karan and Rhea had accompanied Anil and his family during their visit to London, apparently to meet Sonam and Anand there. They were seen enjoying their time together and even went on to watch the play titled as ‘Hamilton’ together.

Celebrations are complete with the family

During the 2019 Diwali celebrations, Karan made sure to spend time with Rhea, Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan, Sonam and Anand. They also posed together for a perfect picture and Rhea captioned it as “This picture has my whole heart”.

One with the girl gang

Karan has a great equation with Rhea’s cousins Janhvi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor too. Looks like, the Kapoor girls are quite fond of Karan.

The grand Christmas celebrations

Not just Diwali, Karan had even accompanied the Kapoors for their Christmas celebration with Sonam and Anand in London. He was seen having a gala time with the family.

The bond that grew over the years

Karan has known Rhea and his family for years now. He even shared a collage of pics featuring him with Rhea and Sonam wherein one pic dated back to 2006 while the other one was from 2016. It was evident that their relationship has become stronger over the years and it continues to be so.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani to get married: 10 things you need to know about the producer's beau