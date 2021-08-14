Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani wedding: Anil Kapoor redefines royalty as he steps out to distribute sweets

It is a big day for the Kapoor family as Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her beau Karan Boolani. The celebrations have already begun, and we saw the entire extended family entering Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow all decked up. Well, we couldn’t get a glimpse of the bride yet but the bride’s father, Anil Kapoor, has finally come out.

Anil Kapoor, like a true gentleman, stepped out to distribute sweets amongst the media. Indeed he looked like a happy father as his daughter Rhea Kapoor is finally set to get married to Karan Boolani. The veteran actor looked nothing less than a royal prince as he was dressed in a dhoti kurta. He wore a white dhoti, paired it with a blue kurta, and accessorised it with a chain hanging around his neck. The actor looked fitter than ever. He personally distributed sweets to each photographer present there. At all the time, Anil made sure that his mask was always on.

Take a look:

Looking at these pictures, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Anil Kapoor has not aged a bit. He still looks young and dashing.

It is reported that Rhea and Karan's wedding will be an intimate affair, and the families have been preparing for the same for a while now. In fact, videos of flower decorations and gifts arriving at the Kapoor residence have been doing the rounds on social media since morning. The media reports also suggested that the groom had even visited Rhea at her residence just a day before her wedding.

Since evening we saw Kapoor sisters, Shanaya, Anshula, Khushi, looking gorgeous in their lehenga's and entering Anil's Juhu bungalow. Now we cannot wait for the first glimpse of the bride and the groom Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor’s sis Rhea Kapoor to tie the knot with Karan Boolani tomorrow at their Juhu Bungalow