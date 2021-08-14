Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Wedding PICS: Anshula slays in red, Boney Kapoor & Masaba Gupta arrive in style

In a surprising turn of events, ’s sister, Rhea Kapoor is getting hitched with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14. Although the wedding is kept a hush affair, it appears that the two have opted for court marriage to begin the new chapter of their lives. The wedding is followed by a celebration party at Anil Kapoor’s luxurious Juhu residence.

Rhea Kapoor's cousin Anshula Kapoor dazzled in a goregous red statement saree as she graced the event. Meanwhile, father Boney Kapoor also joined the festivities in a simple white traditional attire. Fashion maverick Masaba Gupta brought her ace style game into play as she attended her best friend's wedding celebrations. The fashion designer opted for a floral kurta which she paired with matching sharara pants.

Take a look at the photos

Speaking of the ceremony, it is an intimate function, attended by close friends and family members. Rhea Kapoor’s sister Sonam who has shifted to the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, recently returned back to her home country to attend her sister's wedding. For the unversed, Rhea and Boolani have dated each other for 13-years. Now, the two are all set to achieve an important milestone in their lives.

